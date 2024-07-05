E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is one of the biggest movies of all-time, but most people probably can’t name E.T.’s species (and those who can, like myself, wasted our precious youth on Star Wars lore). The same is true of A Quiet Place, which isn’t E.T.-level big, but A Quiet Place: Day One is doing just fine at the box office. Did you know the noise-hating aliens are called Death Angels? Because I didn’t, and neither did Day One star Lupita Nyong’o.

In a recent interview with Hits Radio, Nyong’o and co-star Joseph Quinn, who also played Eddie on Stranger Things, were asked which is scarier: Demogorgons or Death Angels? “What are Death Angels?” Nyong’o asked Quinn, who leaned over to inform her that’s what the A Quiet Place aliens are named. Without missing a beat, she replied, “It was day one. We didn’t know.”

Give her another Oscar.

To be fair, no one says “Death Angels” in any of the movies. As pointed out by X user @LiamMcI1996, “They’re called Death Angels in the first movie on one of the newspaper headlines in [A Quiet Place star and director John] Krasinski’s workshop. It’s a pretty blink and you’ll miss it reference though.” In a perfect society, no one would be filled with rage about Nyong’o not knowing this very minor piece of lore. Unfortunately, that’s not the world we live in. But at least a lot of people are on her side.

Am I the only one who JUST learned the monsters in the A Quiet Place franchise are called Death Angels? https://t.co/rqgSS5pFyU — Ren Geekness (@RenGeekness) July 5, 2024

With all due respect, I love all three of those movies and I didn’t know that either https://t.co/Lrpco4Mbzg — Killfear® (@KillfearNewYork) July 5, 2024

I didn’t know they had names either, she’s valid https://t.co/OSkyc32oae — Michael (@OffMetaHero) July 5, 2024

No shade but, WHEN THE FUCK DID THEY GET A NAME?!?!?! https://t.co/68zwiE4Q68 — Fairy Mannilo™️ 🏳️‍🌈✊🏽 (@xtofer_robn) July 5, 2024

I didn't know they were called death angels either??? https://t.co/xYcec5P5Qc — Ipaidforthat | BLM (@Ipaidforthat1) July 5, 2024

I remember hearing the name “death angel” 💀 Also she’s the best https://t.co/XTZQn2ObEO — Storytaler Skylar 🎥 (@SkylarTheEditor) July 5, 2024

in her defense who the fuck knew that? and how would they? https://t.co/4WaWSecSfh — Matthew Ivan (@matthewivan77) July 5, 2024

they're called death angels??? i didn't even know they had a name for them 😭 https://t.co/dnGpeXQivw — lexie (@lexiegoeswest) July 5, 2024

To be fair I didn’t know they were called Death Angels either lol https://t.co/mGOuAosHjL — Movie Simp (@TheMovieSimp) July 5, 2024

A Quiet Place: Day One is out in theaters now. There’s a good cat!