Lupita Nyong’o Didn’t Know The Name Of The Aliens In ‘A Quiet Place,’ And Neither Does Anyone Else

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is one of the biggest movies of all-time, but most people probably can’t name E.T.’s species (and those who can, like myself, wasted our precious youth on Star Wars lore). The same is true of A Quiet Place, which isn’t E.T.-level big, but A Quiet Place: Day One is doing just fine at the box office. Did you know the noise-hating aliens are called Death Angels? Because I didn’t, and neither did Day One star Lupita Nyong’o.

In a recent interview with Hits Radio, Nyong’o and co-star Joseph Quinn, who also played Eddie on Stranger Things, were asked which is scarier: Demogorgons or Death Angels? “What are Death Angels?” Nyong’o asked Quinn, who leaned over to inform her that’s what the A Quiet Place aliens are named. Without missing a beat, she replied, “It was day one. We didn’t know.”

Give her another Oscar.

To be fair, no one says “Death Angels” in any of the movies. As pointed out by X user @LiamMcI1996, “They’re called Death Angels in the first movie on one of the newspaper headlines in [A Quiet Place star and director John] Krasinski’s workshop. It’s a pretty blink and you’ll miss it reference though.” In a perfect society, no one would be filled with rage about Nyong’o not knowing this very minor piece of lore. Unfortunately, that’s not the world we live in. But at least a lot of people are on her side.

A Quiet Place: Day One is out in theaters now. There’s a good cat!

