The ‘Stranger Things’ Demogorgon Is Coming To Kill You In ‘Dead By Daylight’

Behaviour

Stranger Things superfans have almost certainly cruised through Season Three of the Netflix show given that it launched on July 4. But if that’s not enough Hawkins content for your liking, the horror video game series Dead By Daylight has you covered later this fall.

The multiplayer horror game is pretty self explanatory: try to survive against a deadly enemy in the game’s various chapters. There are already a dozen available from publisher Behavior, but on Monday they announced that Stranger Things is coming to the Dead By Daylight universe.

The update features two new survivors with excellent hair: Steve Harrington and Nancy Wheeler. And the new place to survive in is no other than the Underground Complex located below the Hawkins National Laboratory, where an inter-dimensional rift has released dozens of creatures before (spoiler alert, perhaps) it’s sealed off. You know, eventually.

Apparently that didn’t happen in time to stop a demogorgon from getting out once more. According to a release from Behaviour, The Entity is coming to Hawkins.