Not that you would ever need a good excuse to see a horror movie, but it’s almost time. October is, historically, the best time of year to brace that Fall chill and head to a pitch black room with a couple dozen other strangers and get spooked so bad you don’t even regret spending $31 on a novelty beverage. And while there are some new horror movies coming out, some recent classics are also getting another go.

A24’s Eerie Series will bring its creepiest films back to Regal Cinemas next month for a limited engagement. Each week, a new A24 horror film will screen, and tickets for each film will be $8.

The series begins on October 1st with Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Killing Of A Sacred Deer. The chilling 2017 movie stars Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman as a couple who form a strange bond with a troubled teen played Barry Keoghan, who begins to affect the family in disturbing ways. He’s good at that archetype!

Then, on October 8th, the 2017 film A Ghost Story starring Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara will return to theaters, followed by 2017’s It Comes At Night starring Joel Edgerton on October 15th. Then, on October 22nd, Nic Cage’s 2023 surreal comedy/drama Dream Scenario will hit screens. It’s not really horror, but it will give you nightmares in its own way.

The series will wrap up on October 29th with fan-favorite Hereditary starring Toni Collete and directed by Ari Aster. The 2018 film follows Collete as Annie, a grieving mother who struggles to keep her family together in the wake of tragedy. They have not announced a decapitated head popcorn bucket, but they might be able to make it in time if we ask now!

Tickets are available now on the Regal Cinemas website.