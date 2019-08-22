Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Adam Driver arguably became a household name as Kylo Ren in the Star Wars franchise (although I still secretly believe it was this Girls scene that did the deed), so it’s a treat to see him dive into meatier fare. Interestingly, this is largely taking place on the streaming front. He’s taking what looks like a heartbreaking turn for Netflix’s Marriage Story, but with Amazon’s The Report, he might just land himself in awards territory. Driver, of course, earned a Best Supporting Actor nod in 2019 for BlacKkKlansman, and while he (sadly) won’t earn a second nod for uttering “ghouls” in Jim Jarmusch’s zombie flick, The Report might be a worthy beast.

The movie certainly made waves at Sundance, and Driver gets serious and shouty at alternating turns while uncovering a coverup in the above trailer. The movie, which is directed and written by Scott Z. Burns (The Bourne Ultimatum), is based upon real-life events leading up to the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee’s report on CIA torture. Even though this movie is political in nature, the trailer’s effectively tense. From the synopsis:

Idealistic staffer Daniel J. Jones (Adam Driver) is tasked by his boss Senator Dianne Feinstein (Annette Bening) to lead an investigation into the CIA’s Detention and Interrogation Program created in the aftermath of 9/11. Tenacious by nature, he pursues the truth when others would have given up, and his explosive findings uncover a conspiracy by top government officials to destroy evidence, subvert the law, and hide a brutal secret from the American public.

The Report, which is produced by Steven Soderbergh and Burns, also stars Michael C. Hall, Matthew Rhys, Maura Tierney, Jon Hamm, Sarah Goldberg, and Tim Blake Nelson. The film will be released theatrically by Amazon on November 15 before streaming on November 29.