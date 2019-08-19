Lucasfilm

When Kylo Ren wears his mask in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, he’s supposed to be an intimidating figure, but you (I) can’t help but think, “Aw, that’s Adam Driver under there. The guy who goes ‘uh oh!’ in the Inside Llewyn Davis song.” Kylo is a fascinating, complex character — his scenes with Rey are the highlight of The Last Jedi, a very good movie (even if the Russian trolls want us to believe otherwise) — but unlike his idol, Darth Vader, he’s not very scary.

What if this was your first impression of Kylo, though?

That artwork, of what Kylo Ren almost looked like, was posted online by Lucasfilm concept artist Christian Alzmann, who wrote, “Very early Jedi Killer/Kylo concept. Wasn’t used in Star Wars: The Force Awakens but ended up being the inspiration for the Fifth Brother in Star Wars Rebels.” (Here’s more on Fifth Brother, an Inquisitor who was dispatched by Darth Vader to hunt down Jedis.) Imagine if this is what Kylo Ren looked like in Force Awakens, and subsequently Last Jedi and Rise of Skywalker — that shirtless scene would have played very differently. Instead, the Lucasfilm team, including director J.J. Abrams and costume designer Michael Kaplan, went with a more subdued look.