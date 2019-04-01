Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s a big year for zombies with a rebound season of The Walking Dead, the White Walkers on Game of Thrones, and the release of Zombieland: Double Tap, the long-awaited sequel to Zombieland. But let’s not forget The Dead Don’t Die, the other Bill Murray zombie movie. The film, which hails from the great Jim Jarmusch (Only Lovers Left Alive, Down by Law, Stranger Than Paradise — it’s hard to not list all of his films, because they’re all good), is about a small upstate New York town overrun by the undead, or as Adam Driver calls them, “ghouls.”

Yes, Kylo Ren stars in The Dead Don’t Die, as does Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, Selena Gomez, Rosie Perez, Chloë Sevigny, Danny Glover, Austin Butler, Caleb Landry Jones, Tom Waits (who showcased his comedic talent in last year’s The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and The Old Man & the Gun), RZA, Iggy Pop (in the role he was born to play: a coffee-loving zombie!), and Carol Kane. No wonder it’s being called the “greatest zombie cast ever disassembled.” This is Driver’s second time working with Jarmusch, after the magnificent Paterson, and Gomez’s first (considering the indifferent reviews for The Beach Bum, it’s a good thing she picked Dead rather than working with Harmony Korine again).

The Dead Don’t Die opens on June 14. Check out a poster below.