Ever since Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino first revealed that he had an idea for a potential sequel to the critically acclaimed film, actor Armie Hammer has been broadcasting its inevitable existence. He even went so far as to insist that it “will happen” — on the record, no less. While Guadagnino has spoken again about the possibility, it now seems that Hammer isn’t as sure that it’s going to happen. Or, at least that’s what he said during a recent interview with Vulture for his new film, Hotel Mumbai.

“There have been really loose conversations about it,” he said:

But at the end of the day — I’m sort of coming around to the idea that the first one was so special for everyone who made it, and so many people who watched it felt like it really touched them, or spoke to them. And it felt like a really perfect storm of so many things, that if we do make a second one, I think we’re setting ourselves up for disappointment. I don’t know that anything will match up to the first, you know?

Of course, this is Armie Hammer we’re talking about. Sometimes he just can’t help himself in interviews. Hence why, toward the end of the Call Me By Your Name potential sequel’s discussion, his publicist had to step in:

I’m not sure that it was ever really definitely going to happen. People just seemed so excited about it that we were like, “Oh, yeah, f*ck it! We’ll do it, sure!” [Turns to publicist.] Was it ever really like, real real? Publicist: I think it’s not real until it is. Hammer: It’s not real until it is.

So as Vulture confirmed, “there’s no script or concrete plans” for a Call Me By Your Name sequel. It was just an idea that the director had, which in turn really excited Hammer. “That’s as real as it is right now,” he concluded.

