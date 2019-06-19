A ‘Barry’ Star Will Terrorize The Heroes In ‘Bill And Ted 3’

HBO

The third Bill & Ted film, Bill & Ted Face the Music, is really happening. Both Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are involved, as is Death himself, William Sadler, and the original screenwriters. What’s more, audiences will also get to see the two totally awesome heroes in a much different light — what with being parents and all. As awesome as all of this is, however, a good Bill & Ted story needs a foil — an antagonist who will try to render the world just a little less awesome. That person is Barry‘s NoHo Hank.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, actor Anthony Carrigan has signed on to play “the duo’s relentless adversary” in the latest sequel. Little else is known about the part, but judging by what we know about Face the Music‘s plot, it’s sure to be a big one:

The new story, according to the production, once again centers on the affable best-friends, now middle-aged and still yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny. When a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can safe life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe, the pair set out on a new adventure, helped along by their daughters, old friends, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends.

Despite knowing absolutely nothing about Carrigan’s villainous role, we can assume that (1) it will be a great part and (2) he will knock it out of the concert arena. The first is a given, especially to anyone who’s seen an episode of Barry.

As for the latter, consider how the first two films have gradually advanced their antagonists. Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, aside from Napoleon, didn’t really feature an actual villain, per se — the boys simply needed to ace their history presentation. Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, meanwhile, gifted audiences with fascist former gym teacher Chuck De Nomolos and his evil robot copies of Bill and Ted. With a progression like this, Carrigan’s character is sure to give the boys a run for their money.

(Via Hollywood Reporter)