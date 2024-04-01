April Fools is the worst day of the year, aside from that one day when everyone stops wearing pants, and yet every year we are forced to understand what is real vs fake. It’s gotten a lot harder over the years, thanks to AI and your aunt’s Facebook posts, but misinformation is everywhere! Be vigilant!

Over the weekend, entertainment reporter Jeff Sneider claimed that Sydney Sweeney was in talks to star in Johnny Depp‘s upcoming Day Drinker. The film is based on the novel of the same name and would be part of Depp’s return to the big screen after his defamation trial.

However, Sweeney took to X/Twitter to address the “rumors” but promoting Immaculate, her blood-soaked thriller. It seems like April Fools is playing everyone this year, though a day early. Sneider didn’t take this admission well:

Sweeney’s camp confirmed to EW that she is not involved in the new film. Sweeney has been on a hot streak over the last few months with Anyone But You and Immaculate pulling in major box office numbers. She also handled the Madame Web debacle like a champ.

Meanwhile, when he’s not mistaken posting photoshops of himself alongside Robert Downey Jr., Depp has recently been the voice of Johnny Puff in the animated series Puffins. So…that’s where he’s at.

(Via EW)