The Beatles: Get Back was one of 2021’s biggest documentaries, and now we have more Beatles content on the way: It was announced today (February 20) that Sam Mendes is directing a series of four theatrical feature films about the band, with each one capturing a different band member’s — Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr — point of view. A press release notes this is the first time The Beatles “have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film.”

The four movies “will intersect to tell the astonishing story of the greatest band in history,” and they’re currently expected to have a theatrical release in 2027.

Mendes says, “I’m honored to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies.”

Mendes’ Neal Street Productions partner Pippa Harris also notes, “We intend this to be a uniquely thrilling, and epic cinematic experience: four films, told from four different perspectives which tell a single story about the most celebrated band of all time. To have The Beatles’ and Apple Corps’ blessing to do this is an immense privilege. From our first meeting with Tom Rothman [chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group] and Elizabeth Gabler [president of Sony’s 3000 Pictures], it was clear that they shared both our passion and ambition for this project, and we can’t think of a more perfect home than Sony Pictures.”