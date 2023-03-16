Despite repeatedly citing Justice League as one of the “worst experiences” he’s ever seen in his career, Ben Affleck surprisingly agreed to return as Batman for last hurrah in The Flash. The actor is completely done with the role, which even he admits is kind of unfortunate because after years of struggling to get the character right, he finally figured out the Dark Knight while shooting his cameo.

“I nailed it in The Flash,” Affleck told The Hollywood Reporter. “For the five minutes I’m there, it’s really great. A lot of it’s just tone. You’ve got to figure out, what’s your version of the person? Who is the guy that fits what you can do? I tried to fit myself into a Batman. And by the way, I like a lot of the stuff we did, especially the first one [Batman v Superman].”

Affleck’s remark echo previous remarks he made in January 2022 where he cited The Flash as his “favorite scenes in terms of Batman.”

“Maybe they will decide that it doesn’t work, but when I went and did it, it was really fun and really, really satisfying and encouraging,” he told the Herald Sun.

However, don’t misconstrue Affleck’s excitement for The Flash as any sign that he’s looking to get back in to the DC Comics world in any capacity. He quickly shot down rumors that he was in talks to direct a DC Film for James Gunn.

“Absolutely not,” Affleck told THR. “I have nothing against James Gunn. Nice guy, sure he’s going to do a great job. I just wouldn’t want to go in and direct in the way they’re doing that. I’m not interested in that.”

The Flash races into theaters on June 16, 2023.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)