Ben Affleck has been the subject of many memes over the years, most notably of the Dunkin’ Donuts variety. We’ve seen him sad, tired, smoking, and all different iterations of lonely. Most recently, Affleck was shown to be having a not-so-great time at this year’s Grammy awards, where he was then turned into a grumpy man meme.

Affleck was recently asked by The Hollywood Reporter if he was upset by the amount of attention his face gets. As it turns out, he doesn’t really care, he just wanted to have a good time! “I had a good time at the Grammys. My wife was going, and I thought, ‘Well, there’ll be good music. It might be fun.’ At movie award shows, it’s speeches and, like, sound-mixing webinars. But I thought this would be fun.” He’s right! The Grammys are filled with fun, memeable moments. And what’s all this about sound-mixing webinars?

But there was a moment when the cameras caught the couple seemingly bickering. At one point, it was reported that Jlo was telling her new husband to look “friendlier” though he says that’s not really what happened:

I saw [Grammy host Trevor Noah approach] and I was like, “Oh, God.” They were framing us in this shot, but I didn’t know they were rolling. I leaned into her and I was like, “As soon they start rolling, I’m going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor.” She goes, “You better fucking not leave.”

Being a good husband, Affleck just…sat there, looking…like he was sitting. He tried his best. Maybe next year, the Grammys can partner with Dunkin for some musical treats. That will surely put a smile on his face.

At the end of the day, Affleck is busy with his own sports drama AIR, so he doesn’t have time for memes or Batman movies, for that matter. Just let the guy do his sports thing!

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)