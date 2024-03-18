After years of false starts and almost every actor in Hollywood attached to the project at some point, The Crow reboot is finally ending the theaters with Bill Skarsgård in the title role. With a trailer now out in the wild, so far the reactions have been… not great.

The Crow reboot already had an uphill battle trying to capture the iconic, lightning in a bottle magic of the original Brandon Lee film that resulted in the actors’ tragic death. The film merged pure ’90s grunge and gothic visuals thanks to director Alex Proyas, who has now added his name to the list of people who are not thrilled with the reboot’s existence.

While citing the overwhelmingly negative backlash to The Crow reboot trailer, Proyas reluctantly opined that remaking the film does a disservice to Lee’s final performance. As Proyas argues, the original Crow was more than just a movie that can be remade on a whim. It’s Brandon Lee’s last testament and should be left alone for that fact alone.

“I really don’t get any joy from seeing negativity about any fellow filmmakers work,” Proyas wrote on Facebook. “And I’m certain the cast and crew really had all good intentions, as we all do on any film. So it pains me to say any more on this topic, but I think the fan’s response speaks volumes. THE CROW is not just a movie. Brandon Lee died making it, and it was finished as a testament to his lost brilliance and tragic loss. It is his legacy. That’s how it should remain.”

(Via Alex Proyas on Facebook)