Bill Skarsgård is having quite a week and potentially a year as well. The Pennywise actor will be starring in the long-awaited (or perhaps long-threatened) The Crow remake, which had its release date bumped up to June 2024 by Lionsgate (which shuffled John Wick spinoff Ballerina to June 2025).

As such, the timing couldn’t be more right for this Skarsgård’s face to also surface in a trailer for another project, Boy Kills World. In this revenge story, Bill portrays “Boy,” who is portrayed in his younger years by Cameron Crovetti (Ryan on The Boys). The film is produced by Sam Raimi and directed by Moritz Mohr, and why yes, it sure looks like Bill’s abs are rivaling those of brother Alexander in his Tarzan era.

The film is produced by Sam Raimi, and here’s the synopsis:

Skarsgård stars as “Boy” who vows revenge after his family is murdered by Hilda Van Der Koy (Janssen), the deranged matriarch of a corrupt post-apocalyptic dynasty that left the boy orphaned, deaf and voiceless. Driven by his inner voice, one which he co-opted from his favorite childhood video game, Boy trains with a mysterious shaman (Ruhian) to become an instrument of death and is set loose on the eve of the annual culling of dissidents. Bedlam ensues as Boy commits bloody martial arts mayhem, inciting a wrath of carnage and blood-letting. As he tries to get his bearings in this delirious realm, Boy soon falls in with a desperate resistance group, all the while bickering with the apparent ghost of his rebellious little sister.

Boy Kills World also stars Jessica Rothe, Michelle Dockery, Isaiah Mustafa, Famke Janssen, and Brett Gelman. The film premieres on April 26.