Even though Sonic is known to go fast, he will definitely be sticking around for the foreseeable future. The speedy hedgehog has two movies and one spinoff show already under his metaphorical belt, and the upcoming third installment is set to pack an even bigger punch. Thanks, Knuckles! Sonic The Hedgehog was released in 2020 and its follow-up, Sonic The Hedgehog 2 hit theaters in 2022, so naturally, a third installment is on the way. Luckily for fans, the upcoming threequel is set to bring in some iconic characters from the original game series, in addition to Jim Carrey and his giant mustache. There’s something for everyone! Here is what we know so far.

Plot Producer Toby Ascher told GamesRadar+ that the upcoming movie will be “this giant, fun, incredible movie that obviously takes a lot from Sonic Adventure 2 and some of the games that I know the core Sonic Team grew up loving,” Ascher said. While the official plot has not yet been released, the end of Sonic 2 hinted at the future of the series. In a post-credits scene, military personnel are searching for any sign of Dr. Robotnik(Carrey) who is presumed dead. The commander is also given information about the discovery of Project Shadow, hinting the appearance of Shadow in the upcoming film. In the games, Shadow was created by Dr. Robotnik as Sonic’s edgier counterpart with access to firearms who sets out for revenge when his human friend Maria is killed. Much like the John Wick of the Sega universe. Which is why his casting is perfect. Cast Keanu Reeves will make his debut as Shadow after the fan-favorite character made a brief cameo during in the previous installment. Idris Elba will return as Knuckles, fresh off his very own miniseries. Of Reeves’ casting, Elba could not confirm nor deny, but he was excited about the possibility. “I heard the rumors. Yeah, I know nothing,” Elba told GamesRadar+ during a recent interview for the Knuckles series. “But wow, Keanu, yeah? Big tings.” Ben Schwartz will once again portray Sonic, while Colleen O’Shaughnessey will reprise her role of Miles. As for the live-action folks, Jim Carrey is set to return as the evil Dr. Robotnik, so odds are good his character survived the big blast. James Marsden will also appear as Tom Wachowski, the adopted father to the hedgehog gang.