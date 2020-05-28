Earlier this year, Sonic the Hedgehog became the highest-grossing video game movie ever (domestic box office only), narrowly beating 2019’s Pokémon: Detective Pikachu and 2001’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. It may not hold the record for long, however.

Sonic and his chili dogs? You’ve met your match in Cate Blanchett and Eli Roth.

The two-time Oscar winner has joined the cast of the Hostel director’s Borderland adaptation. She’ll play “Lilith, a siren and legendary thief equipped with magical skills,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. Blanchett and Roth may seem like an odd match — I’d love to hear her thoughts on The Green Inferno — but the pair have actually worked together before, on the kid-friendly flick The House with a Clock in Its Walls.

Here’s more on Lilith:

Lilith is one of the main protagonists in the franchise, and one of the playable characters in the first Borderlands game. She is one of only six women in the galaxy that belong to the powerful “siren” class, wielding incredible, superhuman powers.

Sounds like the perfect role for Bob Dylan/Queen Elizabeth/Galadriel (the range). The Borderland series has moved over 50 million copies worldwide, good for over $1 billion in sales. That’s like 12 Hostels! Or 30 Hostel: Part IIs!

