Not many people can claim they were the best thing about the second-highest-grossing movie of the year, but Jack Black can. To be fair, that’s a hyper-specific thing to brag about, but The Super Mario Bros. Movie MVP Black didn’t get nominated for an Oscar for his performance of “Peaches”, so let him have this, OK?

The Kung Fu Panda 4 star is quickly becoming the king of the video game movie with not only Mario but also (technically!) Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level; Borderlands (he voices robot Claptrap in the long-delayed adaptation); and now Minecraft.

Deadline reports that Black has joined the cast of the Minecraft movie, based on the best-selling video game ever. The ensemble also includes Jason Momoa, What We Do in the Shadows great Matt Berry, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen. The logline from Warner Bros reads, “The malevolent Ender Dragon sets out on a path of destruction, prompting a young girl and her group of unlikely adventurers to set out to save the Overworld.”

Rob McElhenney was originally tapped to make a Minecraft movie, but as the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-creator explained, the studio didn’t love his vision. “I don’t harbor any resentment,” he said, “I get it. I get the way that it works.” Maybe McElhenney and Mario star Charlie Day can get Black on It’s Always Sunny instead? It’s shocking it hasn’t already happened. Tenacious D can play a set at Paddy’s.

