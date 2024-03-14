Walton Goggins stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday where the iconic actor opened up about his role in the upcoming Fallout series for Amazon.

After sharing a badass new clip of Goggins’ character The Ghoul coming to collect a bounty, Goggins joked around with Meyers about how much he appreciates having a nose after filming the first season. According to Goggins, he was ready to sign onto the video game adaptation immediately, without even seeing a script, until showrunner Jonathan Nolan dropped the nose bomb.

“Two minutes into the Zoom call I was having with Jonathan Nolan and I said, ‘I’m in,'” Goggins recalled. “He said, ‘Don’t you wanna read a script?’ I said, ‘Yeah, sure, whatever.’ He said, ‘Don’t you wanna know what you’re playing, what the character is?’ I said, ‘Yeah, ok, go ahead. Tell me.’ And he said, ‘He’s 200 years old. He’s a bounty hunter that has been roaming a post-apocalyptic wasteland and he has no nose.'”

After some laughter from the audience and Meyers, Goggins admitted that detail gave him pause.

“I said, ‘Uh, could you send me those scripts? I might maybe get back to you, I dunno,'” Goggins said. Obviously, he signed onto the project, and he even had a hand in developing The Ghoul’s look.

“We wanted him to be like attractive. We wanted the audience to kind of lean into his look and not be kind of repulsed by him,” Goggins told Meyers. “So I said, ‘Could you do Kris Kristofferson if he were 250 years old and had been walking the wasteland and had been drinking all night?'”

Clearly, the character design worked as fans went wild over Goggins after the most recent trailer dropped. However, the actor did admit to having second thoughts about the project after putting on the makeup.

“It was five hours in the chair the first time. It was long,” Goggins said, but always the professional, he powered through.

Fallout drops its entire first season April 11 on Prime Video.