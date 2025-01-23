Can You Watch 2025’s Best Picture Oscar Nominees At Home Yet?

This year’s Oscar nominations dropped on Thursday and include Original Song nominees that were overshadowed by an unheard of Original Score snub of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for the Challengers. (Yet as a consolation prize to viewers, their joint wizardry will soon be heard in The Gorge, coming to Apple TV+ on Feb. 14.)

The Oscars ceremony itself won’t air until March 2, and there’s plenty of time to drink in the ten Best Picture nominations if you want to be fully prepared. Still, ten movies is a significant time investment, so maybe you’re itching to see why Best Supporting Actress nominee Ariana Grande weighed in the way that she did, but can you stream these movies yet? We rounded up the answers below:

Anora: The Mikey Madison-starring Neon movie isn’t on a streaming service yet but can be rented on VOD and Amazon Prime.

The Brutalist: Adrien Brody’s latest acclaimed film (honestly, he cannot stop) isn’t available as an at-home option right now, but as an A24 movie, it will eventually stream on Max.

A Complete Unknown: Ditto for Timothée Chalamet’s turn in this Bob Dylan biopic. The Searchlight Pictures movie will land on Disney+ and Hulu sometime in the near-ish future.

Conclave: This Focus Features movie is already streaming on Peacock.

Dune: Part Two: Denis Villeneuve’s Arrakis-based sequel with more Timothée Chalamet (and Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, and Rebecca Ferguson) is currently streaming on Max.

Emilia Pérez: This Netflix musical extravaganza, starring Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, and Selena Gomez, is available at the source.