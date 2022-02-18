Ever since Disney+ dropped the first season of Marvel’s What If…, rumors have abound that Captain Carter would make her live-action debut as the MCU movies delve deeper into the multiverse. While the breakout character did not show up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the evidence that she may appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is starting to stack up.

On Thursday morning, the Twitter account for Disney+ Plus Italy sent out an interesting tweet that not so subtly hints at Hayley Atwell‘s hero popping up in the Doctor Strange sequel. Via CBR:

A translation of the tweet reads, “It seems that shield has recently reappeared somewhere … 🤔 doesn’t that sound like ‘Madness’ to you #CaptainCarter and all the episodes of #WhatIf are waiting for you on #DisneyPlus!”

Sembra che quello scudo sia riapparso recentemente da qualche parte… 🤔 non vi sembra una "Follia"?#CaptainCarter e tutti gli episodi di #WhatIf vi aspettano su #DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/mRFfqVbDN5 — Disney+ IT (@DisneyPlusIT) February 17, 2022

As for where Captain Carter’s shield “recently reappeared,” eagle-eyed Marvel fans immediately noticed it in one of the shards of broken glass in the new Multiverse of Madness poster. (Those same fans also swore they saw Deadpool, but Ryan Reynolds is denying the character’s in the movie. For now.) The latest trailer for the Doctor Strange sequel also featured elements from the What If… series, so again, the odds of a Captain Carter appearance are looking pretty good right now.

As shown in the premiere episode of Marvel’s What If…, Captain Carter comes from an alternate universe where Peggy Carter takes the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers. She later becomes the leader of a Multiverse version of The Avengers that forms to stop Ultron from destroying every version of reality. Considering the trailers for the Doctor Strange sequel suggest that Stephen Strange is causing the Multiverse to unravel from his actions in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it would absolutely track for Captain Carter to show up and help set things right.

