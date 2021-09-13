While we’ve known Netflix’s anime adaptation of the legendary Tomb Raider series has been in the works for quite some time now, the streaming service has done a frustratingly good job keeping all its details under wrap. However, we now know the first cast member tied to the upcoming series, and damn if it isn’t some perfect casting.

According to a Variety report, Hayley Atwell — best known for portraying Peggy Carter across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and in her own television show, Marvel’s Agent Carter — has officially been cast as the voice of leading lady Lara Croft in the upcoming Tomb Raider series. Based on the most recent Tomb Raider video game trilogy developed by Square Enix, the anime takes place shortly after the events of 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider, in which Lara Croft travels to Central America prevent a devastating cataclysm from happening.

While Lara Croft has already graced our screens in nearly a dozen games as well as in three films — the first two starring Angelina Jolie and the latest, Alicia Vikander — this series marks the character’s debut into both television and anime. Largely considered one of the most iconic and influential female video game protagonists of all time, this expansion of the franchise is a pretty big deal to fans as well as the future of video game-based films and television at large. Seeing as how successful Netflix’s The Witcher series has done for the service, our fingers are crossed Tomb Raider finds just as much success.

Tomb Raider is set to be executive produced and written by Tasha Huo with dj2 Entertainment founder and CEO Dmitri M. Johnson, Howard Bliss, Stephan Bugaji, and Tractor Pants president Jacob Robinson all attached as producers as well. As of right now, there is no release date or additional information on the series, though it seems fairly likely we’ll be seeing it sometime next year.