In 2011, director Francis Lawrence expressed interest in a sequel. In 2020, Peter Stormare seemingly confirmed a new installment . Then in 2021, Reeves claimed he “tried” to get the project moving, but seemed discouraged . Finally, in 2022, Warner Bros. confirmed the sequel is in the works with Reeves attached to return along with Lawrence. Slowly but surely, this movie is happening, and here is everything we know so far.

Hints about a Constantine sequel have been dropping for years , though it never seemed like a huge priority due to Keanu Reeves being busy with John Wick, a Bill and Ted sequel, and everything else he has done after the 2005 antihero thriller hit theaters. Over the years, Constantine became a cult favorite, and eventually rumors and reports of a sequel became real .

Plot

In Constantine, Reeves plays the titular exorcist who travels between Earth and Hell in order to track down demons living on Earth. He helps a detective (Rachel Weisz) prove that her twin sister’s death was not a suicide. Despite his best efforts to finally die, Constantine is still alive at the end of the film, and presumably he’s ready to keep hunting down the bad guys in a sequel.

While we don’t have exact plot details, the good news is that a script exists! We just don’t quite know what it’s about yet. Earlier this month, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura seemingly confirmed that a script is completed, he just needs to read it. “You know it’s in my inbox right now. Funny enough, I’m too scared to read it, though,” he told Comic Book. “I want it to be good so bad. I probably read it in the next few days. When I get on an airplane.”

In 2023, screenwriter Akiva Goldsman said that a sequel would expand on the themes introduced in the first film. “The character is very much Keanu [Reeves] and the way he and Francis [Lawrence] saw the world of good and evil, and the wonderful and authentic noir where there is a world behind the world of good and evil coexist with our world right up close,” Goldsman said. “Beyond that, we are still discovering it as I am writing the script.”

While Constantine is based on a DC character, it’s unlikely that he will have anything to do with James Gunn’s DC revamp beginning in 2025.

Cast

Constantine starred Reeves alongside Weisz, Shia LaBeouf, Peter Stormare, Tilda Swinton, and Djimon Hounsou. For now, all we know is that Reeves is on board for the sequel.

Last year, Rachel Weisz said she “hadn’t heard anything” about returning to the sequel, and neither had Tilda Swinton. LaBeouf’s character doesn’t make it out alive of the first movie, though there is a chance his character could return as an angel. Stormare was seemingly involved back in 2020, but official casting news will likely come closer to the start of production.