Keanu Reeves knows that there is demand for a Constantine sequel, and he’s shown a ton of interest in the sequel, so there is a chance that this might actually happen. Listen, Reeves has been known to return to his passion projects way later and give the best dang performances of his life, so why stop now? It’s a trend for a reason.

There have been rumors of a new Constantine film for years, though it has been quiet as of late, for obvious reasons. But director Francis Lawrence says he’s still on board as long as the fans are. “Constantine 2 got obviously held up by the writers strike,” Lawrence said in a new interview with Gamespot (as pointed out by Deadline) before confirming that the character is in the right place. “And we had to jump through a bunch of hurdles to get control of the character again, because other people had control of the Vertigo stuff. We have control.”

Not only are they in control, but Reeves is fully invested in the process. Lawrence added, “Keanu and Akiva Goldsman and I have been in meetings and have been hashing out what we think the story is going to be, and there’s more meetings of those that have to happen,” Lawrence confirmed, before adding that the movie is still in its early stages. “The script has to be written–but really hoping that we get to do Constantine 2, and make a real rated R version of it.” Just imagine if it’s a normal Constantine sequel, only Reeves says the F word every line. Movie of the year.

So, now that this is all settled we can start to work on a campaign to get a Johnny Mnemonic sequel, right? Let’s make it happen.

