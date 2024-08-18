Comic book legend Garth Ennis is the legendary mind behind multiple mind-melting adapted-for-TV series full of hard-hitting characters. From Jesse Custer and Tulip’s partnership in Preacher to Homelander and Billy Butcher’s rivalry in The Boys (and the fallout that led to Gen V ), millions of viewers have found endlessly graphic entertainment from his creations. Now, another Ennis-penned title, Crossed (drawn by Jacen Burrows), will receive the adaptation treatment, this time with the big screen in mind. Let’s uncover what has been revealed this far about the Crossed movie.

Plot

Ennis has penned the screenplay that has been picked up by independent Six Studios, which also plans to finance the film. The story revolves against the backdrop of a pandemic, and although that would otherwise be a signal to take pause (given our world’s recent circumstances), both The Boys and Gen V viewers have proven that a (Supe) virus won’t stand in the way of compelling material. As Hollywood Reporter notes, the comic ^^^ series totals 200 issues that expanded from the original 10 that will be the launching point for the film:

Crossed takes place in a pandemic-stricken world, in which those who catch a disease are marked with a cross-like rash on their faces. Those afflicted follow their worst impulses — think a zombie apocalypse, but instead of zombies, these are humans who retain their intellect, but are homicidal maniacs.

Six Studios producer Carl Choi has compared Ennis’ script to a cross between Robert Kirkman’s The Walking Dead comic, the Steven Soderbergh-directed Contagion, and the Alex Garland-helmed Civil War. As for the Crossed comic, readers are encouraged to imagine this nightmarish and traumatic scenario: “When civilization crumbles in one terrifying moment; when people are gleefully breaking into unthinkable acts of violence all around you; when everyone you love has died screaming in agony: What do you do? There is no help. There is no hope. There is no escape. There are only the Crossed.”

This story will bring a built-in audience of both readers and viewers ready for when the movie adaptation comes together.

Cast

At present, no details have slipped out on possible actors, and Six Studios is currently feeling out the best director for the project.