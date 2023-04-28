Damon Lindelof is opening up about his latest experience in a galaxy far, far away, which almost saw the Mrs. Davis creator penning a new Star Wars film focused on Daisy Ridley’s Rey. While the project is moving forward and will reportedly feature Rey attempting to start a new Jedi Order, Lindelof is no longer attached to the movie. Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is now tackling the writing duties after Lindelof exited the film.

As for why Lindelof is no longer involved, he offered up a quick summation to Esquire. “I was in more than talks to join the Star Wars universe,” Lindelof said. “I joined the Star Wars universe and was asked to leave.”

Lindelof didn’t elaborate on why he was asked to leave, but he did say the experience didn’t sour him on getting another crack at George Lucas’ epic universe.

“Will I get back in line outside the club and try to get back in again? Absolutely,” Lindelof said. “If at first you don’t succeed, try and try again. Or again again try, as Yoda would say.”

According to earlier reports, Lindelof was part of a secret writers’ room that convened in July 2022 to help crack a story that could finally return the Star Wars universe to theaters after several false starts following The Rise of Skywalker. That effort led to the Rey movie that was announced at Star Wars Celebration alongside two other films: Dave Filoni’s massive event that will tie together stories from The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and Skeleton Crew series on Disney+, and James Mangold’s Dawn of the Jedi that will take place thousands of years before the Skywalker Saga.

(Via Esquire)