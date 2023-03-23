Only a day after news broke that Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson were leaving their secret Star Wars movie, word comes down that Steven Knight is replacing them to write a new script for the project which will ultimately be directed by Ms. Marvel helmer Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

The only thing currently known about the movie is that it’s meant to take place after the events of The Rise of Skywalker. Sadly, that timeline means that the incoming screenwriter won’t be Steven Knight of the Old Republic.

And we don’t know much. It’s also possible that we won’t see the film until 2025 or later.

Thus, it’s also unclear why Lindelof and Britt-Gibson are off the project or why Knight is in. With the speculation hat on, these writers are all talented but vastly different stylistically. Lindelof is great at twisty, strange, mystery box stuff and can play it straight in the genre sandbox as well. Knight, on the other hand, is known for taut, tension-ratcheting drama with hefty doses of violence tossed in from time to time. Yes, he created the Cillian Murphy period gangster show Peaky Blinders, but Knight also wrote blood pressure-popping movies like Locke, Burnt, and Dirty Pretty Things — the last for which he was nominated for an Oscar.

Again, it’s speculation, but it’s possible that the powers that be were looking for more intensity and less plot complexity.

