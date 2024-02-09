When the first Despicable Me film hit theaters in 2010, nobody expected that those little yellow guys would be the next big thing in meme technology or that moms across the world would suddenly grow so attached to them. But they did, and now the Minions and all of their friends have been reaping the benefits ever since, which is why they have a brand new movie on the way.
The upcoming Despicable Me installment will be the fifth after the events of 2022 launched a weird obsession with the little guys. It was…a time. But now, the whole gang is back for a new adventure. This time, The White Lotus’ Mike White lent his writing talents to the film, so it might get a little whacky. Maybe the Minions will find themselves on a remote Italian island where they discover the wonders of arancini! Or maybe they will die. But hopefully not.
Here is everything to know about the upcoming movie.
Plot
Since they are four movies deep, the only logical way to advance the plot is to add another family member, right? Gru is the new father of Gru Jr., an adorable baby who has an intense disdain for his father. The family of five lives together in harmony…until a new threat emerges and they are forced to go into hiding. Here is the official description:
Following the 2022 summer blockbuster phenomenon of Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru, which earned almost $1 billion worldwide, the biggest global animated franchise in history now begins a new chapter as Gru and Lucy and their girls —Margo, Edith and Agnes —welcome a new member to the Gru family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad.
Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina and the family is forced to go on the run.
Cast
It wouldn’t be Despicable Me without a few key players: Steve Carrell is back as Gru, the villain-turned-dad, while Kristen Wiig returns as Lucy, his wife. Miranda Cosgrove, Dana Gaier, and Madison Polan are set to return as the kids Margo, Edith, and Agnes, respectively, while Pierre Coffin returns to voice the iconic minions.
Of course, a few fun new voices are entering the mix, including Will Ferrell as the new enemy Maxime Le Mal along with his girlfriend Valentine, voiced by Sofia Vergara. Joey King, Stephen Colbert, and Chloe Fineman also lend their voices to the adventure.
Release Date
Despicable Me 4 hits theaters on July 3rd.
Trailer
The first trailer for the despicable adventure dropped earlier this year. Check it out: