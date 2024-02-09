When the first Despicable Me film hit theaters in 2010, nobody expected that those little yellow guys would be the next big thing in meme technology or that moms across the world would suddenly grow so attached to them. But they did, and now the Minions and all of their friends have been reaping the benefits ever since, which is why they have a brand new movie on the way.

The upcoming Despicable Me installment will be the fifth after the events of 2022 launched a weird obsession with the little guys. It was…a time. But now, the whole gang is back for a new adventure. This time, The White Lotus’ Mike White lent his writing talents to the film, so it might get a little whacky. Maybe the Minions will find themselves on a remote Italian island where they discover the wonders of arancini! Or maybe they will die. But hopefully not.

Here is everything to know about the upcoming movie.