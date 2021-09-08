Netflix just dropped the first official teaser for Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up, a disaster comedy starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio as two scientists who are not having the best of luck warning people that a massive comet is about to hit the Earth. Think Armageddon, except instead of gathering together a ragtag team of oil drillers to fly into space for a heroic Hail Mary of a mission, nobody gives a sh*t. That particularly includes Jonah Hill, who has a sizable presence in the new trailer alongside Meryl Streep. The two play government officials who are more concerned with DiCaprio’s “stressful” breathing than an extinction level event.

As if Lawrence, DiCaprio, Hill, and Streep weren’t enough, the trailer also hammers home that Don’t Look Up is jam-packed with one hell of a cast that also includes Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Matthew Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, and possibly a few other surprises.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care.

Don’t Look Up starts streaming December 24 on Netflix.