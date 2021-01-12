The majority of movie theaters in the United States are still closed due to the pandemic, and will likely remain that way for months to come (No Time to Die hopes “months” equals “by April 2”), but that doesn’t mean there won’t be any new movies in 2021. Netflix has made good on its promise (threat?) to release a new movie every week of the year, as the streaming service revealed in its 2021 film preview.
The two-and-a-half minute video debuts first-look footage from many of Netflix’s most-anticipated titles, including Red Notice, the mega-budget action flick starring The Rock, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds; Halle Berry’s directorial debut Bruised; teen-friendly romantic-comedies The Kissing Booth 3 and To All The Boys: Always And Forever; Escape from Spiderhead, which has Chris Hemsworth wearing sunglasses on a speedboat so I’m in; and Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay’s asteroid-comedy starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande, and every other famous person in Hollywood.
Here’s the full lineup, with more to come:
ACTION
Army of the Dead
Awake
Kate
Outside the Wire (January 15)
Red Notice
Sweet Girl
HORROR
Fear Street Trilogy
No One Gets Out Alive
There’s Someone Inside Your House
Things Heard and Seen
THRILLER
Blood Red Sky
Beckett
Escape from Spiderhead
Intrusion
Munich
O2
Night Teeth
The Swarm
The Woman in the Window
SCI-FI
Stowaway
ROMANCE
A Castle For Christmas
Fuimos Canciones
Kissing Booth 3
Love Hard
The Last Letter from Your Lover
The Princess Switch 3
To All The Boys: Always and Forever
Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com
DRAMA
Beauty
Blonde
Bombay Rose
Bruised
Concrete Cowboy
Fever Dream
Malcolm & Marie (February 5)
Monster
Penguin Bloom (January 27)
Pieces of Woman (January 7)
The Dig (January 29)
The Guilty
The Hand of God
The Power of the Dog
The Starling
The White Tiger (January 22)
Unt. Alexandre Moratto Film
Unt. Graham King
WESTERN
The Harder They Fall
COMEDY
8 Rue de l’Humanité
Afterlife of the Party
Bad Trip
Don’t Look Up
Double Dad
I Care A Lot (February 19)
Moxie (March 3)
The Last Mercenary
Thunder Force
FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY
A Boy Called Christmas
A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep
Back to the Outback
Finding ‘Ohana (January 29)
Loud House
Nightbooks
Robin Robin
Skater Girl
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
Wish Dragon
YES DAY (March 12)
MUSICAL
A Week Away
tick, tick… BOOM