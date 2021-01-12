The majority of movie theaters in the United States are still closed due to the pandemic, and will likely remain that way for months to come (No Time to Die hopes “months” equals “by April 2”), but that doesn’t mean there won’t be any new movies in 2021. Netflix has made good on its promise (threat?) to release a new movie every week of the year, as the streaming service revealed in its 2021 film preview.

The two-and-a-half minute video debuts first-look footage from many of Netflix’s most-anticipated titles, including Red Notice, the mega-budget action flick starring The Rock, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds; Halle Berry’s directorial debut Bruised; teen-friendly romantic-comedies The Kissing Booth 3 and To All The Boys: Always And Forever; Escape from Spiderhead, which has Chris Hemsworth wearing sunglasses on a speedboat so I’m in; and Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay’s asteroid-comedy starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande, and every other famous person in Hollywood.

Here’s the full lineup, with more to come:

ACTION

Army of the Dead

Awake

Kate

Outside the Wire (January 15)

Red Notice

Sweet Girl

HORROR

Fear Street Trilogy

No One Gets Out Alive

There’s Someone Inside Your House

Things Heard and Seen

THRILLER

Blood Red Sky

Beckett

Escape from Spiderhead

Intrusion

Munich

O2

Night Teeth

The Swarm

The Woman in the Window

SCI-FI

Stowaway

ROMANCE

A Castle For Christmas

Fuimos Canciones

Kissing Booth 3

Love Hard

The Last Letter from Your Lover

The Princess Switch 3

To All The Boys: Always and Forever

Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com