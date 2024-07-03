For all the drama surrounding leaks and cameos, Ryan Reynolds has seemingly kept a lot of the important parts of Deadpool & Wolverine under wraps. Yes, we know that Deadpool and Wolverine are frenemies and have to face off against some even bigger enemies (and Fox), but there are still a lot of mysteries surrounding the movie. Like, will Taylor Swift actually appear? No, for the 10th time, she won’t.

But one of the movie’s biggest mystery is the inclusion of Cassandra Nova, a villain who is technically not Charlies Xavier’s twin, but they did share a womb, and she turned out to be the evil one. It happens.

Emma Corrin stars as Nova in the upcoming installment, and the inspiration behind the character was a bit unconventional. “Ryan and Shawn [Levy] pitched this idea, which I was totally on board with: ‘We want this villain to not be a villain in the sense that you expect them to be. We want you to be so endeared by her, so charmed by her, and just when you think that maybe she’s totally seen into your soul and you are going to be best friends for life, you’re dead,'” The Crown star told Entertainment Weekly about their character. For some reason, that made Corrin think of Gene Wilder’s portrayal of Willy Wonka, who did in fact look like he was going to kill all of those children.

“They wanted her to be unpredictable,” Corrin said, who then channeled a different chilling character: Christoph Waltz’s Hans Landa from Inglourious Basterds. “He’s so disarmingly polite and nice and unaffected, and it’s really creepy,” they said. “It’s all the more sinister because he doesn’t need to do anything.”

In Deadpool & Wolverine, the two enemies meet up to fight some other bad guys from Wolverine’s past, which in hand changes the history of the MCU. It needed changing, anyway.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26.