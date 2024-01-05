Patrick Stewart has already made one MCU appearance as Professor X thanks to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and with Deadpool 3 seemingly bringing back characters from the Fox universe, it stands to reason that he could also be popping up in the film. In fact, Stewart already said he’s on “standby,” but now, the beloved actor seems to further setting the stage for his MCU return.

During a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Stewart did not deny that he could pop up in the new Deadpool film and even alluded to wheels being in motion.

“I’m going to guess that I might see Patrick Stewart in a Deadpool-Wolverine movie,” the host said. “It has come up, there’s been a process,” Stewart revealed. “But the last two to three years have been so difficult with the labor problems and the health problems, COVID, you know…”

If Stewart seems hesitant about making another Professor X cameo, that’s because he did not enjoy his time on Doctor Strange 2, which was shot during a time when COVID protools necessitated minimal interaction with cast members, particularly when it comes to elderly actors.

“I was alone,” Stewart said. “In the big scene, each one of the leading actors had the same [solo] experience; they were shot on their own. It was frustrating and disappointing, but that’s how it has been. The last few years have been challenging.”

However, Deadpool 3 has been shooting outdoors and set photos have shown Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds frequently interacting, so if Stewart were to return, it seems like a less lonely process.

Deadpool 3 hits theaters on July 26, 2024.

