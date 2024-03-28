Being cast in a Marvel movie used to be like joining a fun and exclusive club with fellow A-listers. Now it’s not a guarantee for helping a career. Actors used to beg to lead their own Marvel film, after all.

Kristen Stewart knows a thing or two about high-profile roles, but she has no interest in working on a Marvel movie. “I will likely never do a Marvel movie .. it sounds like a f—ing nightmare, actually,” Stewart said on a recent episode of “Not Skinny But Not Fat.” She is not the first nor will she be the last to side-step those franchises.

Stewart explained her reasoning, “You would have to put so much money and so much trust into one person … and it doesn’t happen,” Stewart said. “And so therefore what ends up happening is this algorithmic, weird experience where you can’t feel personal at all about it. So likely not,” she added. It’s not like Stewart needs a Marvel movie to stay afloat– she is currently gearing up to make her directorial debut with The Chronology of Water. She doesn’t really need to be running elbows with space villains.

The Love Lies Bleeding actress did say that she would be open to joining the MCU if some big changes were made. “But maybe the world changes, that’s what I’m saying. How could I tell you no when maybe one day … if Greta Gerwig asked me to do a Marvel movie, then I would do it,” she added. It seems unlikely for Gerwig to ever lead her own Marvel movie, but it also seemed unlikely that she would make a movie about a Barbie doll, and look how that ended up going.

(Via Variety)