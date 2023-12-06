Deadpool 3 is one of the most anticipated big-budget movies of 2024, along with Dune: Part Two and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. But unlike those films, the Merc with a Mouth’s first official adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been plagued by people (and the paparazzi, who do not count as people) taking grainy photos of muscular men in tight costumes.

Ryan Reynolds really would like them to stop doing that.

“Surprises are part of the magic of theatrical movies,” the Deadpool actor wrote in an Instagram Story. “It’s important for us to shoot the new DEADPOOL film in real, natural environments, using practical effects as opposed to making the movie indoors and digitally. Telephoto lenses continue to spoil surprises and create a difficult situation for everyone.”

Reynolds is hoping “some of the websites and social channels hold back showing images before they’re ready. The film is built for audience joy – and our highest hope is to preserve as much of that magic as possible for the finished film and the big screen. Part of the reason people post spoilers is because they’re excited. I realize these aren’t real world issues and it’s firmly in the ‘good problems’ bucket.” He added, “I love making this movie.”

It’s simple: if you don’t want every movie to look like it was filmed in an abandoned mall or airplane hangar, please don’t take or share set photos.

Deadpool 3 comes out on July 26, 2024.

Ryan Reynolds has released a statement regarding the recent set leaks from ‘DEADPOOL 3’ ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/7gQPIM1mse — Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) December 6, 2023

(Via Comic Book)