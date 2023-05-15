Fast X will be doing donuts in the parking lot before heading into theaters faster than you can say Dominic Toretto. Don’t say it three times though, because then he’ll crash into your living room unannounced.

The tenth installment in the franchise (if you don’t count Hobbs & Shaw, which most people don’t) may not be the final ride, but the stakes are high and the car jumps are even higher. Before you head to theaters, be sure that you are caught up on the previous films and go in prepared, or else you might look silly rooting for the wrong car. Here’s what else you have to know:

Plot

Here is the official plot synopsis for the automotive thriller:

Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything — and everyone — that Dom loves, forever.

Hate when that happens.