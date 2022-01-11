With Scream hitting theaters this week and I Know What You Did Last Summer being turned into a TV show (which was, uh, canceled after one season), ’90s and 2000s horror movies are all the rage right now. The only supernatural force more powerful than Death itself? Nostalgia. The next horror franchise that started during the Clinton administration to get revived: Final Destination, in which frequently horny teenagers get murdered in increasingly over-the-top fashion. It’s great.

A Final Destination reboot was announced back in 2019, eight years after Final Destination 5. On Tuesday, Deadline reported that the film will be produced by Jon Watts, who directed 2021’s highest-grossing movie (and one of the highest-grossing movies ever), Spider-Man: No Way Home. He also provided the treatment for the script, which is being written by Lori Evans Taylor (Wicked Wicked Games) and Guy Busick (Ready or Not).

“Both [producing partner and wife Dianne McGunigle] and I have been massive fans of Final Destination from the very beginning,” Watts said in a statement. “So to be able to have a hand in crafting a new story with the original team and New Line is going to be both fun and exciting.”

Final Destination 6 does not have a release date, but it will premiere on HBO Max. If I were you, I would not watch it on an airplane.

(Via Deadline)