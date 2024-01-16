The character of Rooney/The Ballerina previously appeared in John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum, and her story will pick up after Chapter 3 but before Chapter 4. So, yes, it’s a little bit like a prequel, but it’s mostly just a fun little look into the Wick World. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming film.

Ballerina is the upcoming thriller based in the John Wick universe, starring Ana de Armas as Rooney, a ballerina who seeks revenge on those who murdered her family. The story is penned by Shay Hatten, who wrote Chapter 3, and Saltburn‘s Emerald Fennell also contributed to the story , so take the information however you see fit.

Even though we said goodbye ( maybe? ) to John Wick last year, there is always some room for more assassin tales, and The Continental doesn’t count. Thankfully, there is more Wick-verse coming in 2024, and this time, Keanu Reeves will be there in all his greasy-haired, gun-slinging glory.

Plot

In classic Wick fashion, many of the plot points have yet to be revealed, but Reeves gave some insight into the film while promoting John Wick: Chapter 4. He said: “[she is a] woman who has some very difficult circumstances and who’s looking for revenge… someone killed her father. Who could that be? And so it’s her journey for actually understanding her past. She lost her father at a young age, and she doesn’t really know what happened. Only that someone came into the house and killed her father, who had a tattoo. And as we know in John Wick, if you have a tattoo, something’s going on.” What’s going on? A lot of violence and maybe a few ballet performances to cap it off.

We also know that the movie takes place between Chapter 3 and Chapter 4, which is why John Wick will make a cameo appearance since, you know, he was still alive back then.

Last year, Hatten said that the film will help contextualize John Wick’s story through new eyes. “I think in Ballerina you’ll get to see some of the hints of what John experienced during his origins in that place, but through the eyes of a different character,” he told Screenrant. “It still solves some of the answers of Wick, just through the eyes of a new character,” he added.

Cast

In addition to de Armas and Reeves, a whole crew of familiar faces will show up, including Ian McShane as Winston Scott. Norman Reedus was also added to the cast in an undisclosed role, while Anjelica Huston portrays the ballet director. Lance Reddick will also appear onscreen for one last time as Charon, the loving concierge at The Continental. Reddick passed away just days before John Wick Chapter 4 was released in 2023.

Release Date

Ballerina is set to be released on June 7, 2024.

Trailer

Ballerina does not have a trailer yet, but we can expect a teaser sometime in the coming months.