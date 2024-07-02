Ridley Scott has been the mastermind behind some of the scariest movies you’ve ever seen (and Thelma and Louise), but he is rarely involved in the sequels and follow-ups to his iconic movies. Despite directing Alien and Blade Runner, two of the most popular movies of the time, Scott did not return for the sequels, which is something he regrets.

While speaking to Vanity Fair, Scott said that he “should” have been the one to helm the sequels, but it didn’t happen that way. “I was slow out the starting gate,” he explained. “I mean, I should have done the sequels to Alien and to Blade Runner. You change over the years. At that time, I didn’t want to go through it again. So Jim Cameron came in—and then David Fincher—on Alien.” A seventh installment in the Alien franchise will hit theaters this fall, with Ridley acting as producer.

Eventually, when the 2017 Blade Runner sequel came to life with Ryan Gosling set to star, Denis Villeneuve was picked to direct. “I was regretful, although he did a good job,” Scott says.

Scott explained his frustration: “I’m the author of two franchises. Most directors in Hollywood — certainly, let’s say, at my level — don’t let that stuff go. But I did Alien as my second movie, so I didn’t have much choice. And Blade Runner was my third movie. So, I had no choice because I had very tough partners. It was kind of ‘Welcome to Hollywood.'” He said, adding, “I was never told or asked [about sequels]. You can imagine I wasn’t happy.”

Even though he wasn’t happy about the Alien sequel, Scott will finally get to make his own follow up to Gladiator. Now, Russell Crowe is the one feeling left out.



Gladiator 2 hits theaters on November 22, 2024.

(Via Vanity Fair)