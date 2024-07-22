Glen Powell is everywhere these days, and yet he somehow didn’t know about Brat Summer, so he’s clearly got a lot on his mind. The actor/Brisket’s dad has been tornadoing around the globe to promote Twisters, but that doesn’t stop him from working on other things simultaneously, including the potential Top Gun installment alongside his good buddy Tom Cruise. These two never stop working!

Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast when they were asked which will come sooner: a Normal People follow-up or another Top Gun sequel. Powell seemed locked in. “I mean I have a date.” Edgar-Jones then confirmed that there has been no news regarding another Normal People season. Sorry, Paul Mescal hive, but he’s busy, too.

The interviewer pressed further about Top Gun 3, but Powell didn’t reveal any more secrets. “Absolutely not. We should go to the next question,” he joked before Tom Cruise could even have a chance to helicopter in and steal Powell away from the audience.

Top Gun: Maverick hit theaters in 2022 and became the first significant post-pandemic blockbuster. The success only increased Tom Cruise’s love of movies even more.

Earlier this year, producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that another Top Gun is in the works with Cruise, but it might take some time until it lands in theaters. “You never know when it’s going to get made because Tom is so busy. He’s doing Mission: Impossible right now, he’s got a picture after it. Hopefully, we’ll get a screenplay that he loves, and we’ll be back in the air again.,” the producer explained. The next M:I film is slated for a May 23, 2025 release.

Meanwhile, Powell will be working on the film Huntington from John Patton Ford and then shooting The Running Man with Edgar Wright this fall, so he has a solid work queue for the next few years. But his most important job? Being a father to Brisket. That comes first.

