To answer part of the above question: Tom Cruise never stops feeling the need for speed. He is finding that need in multiple capacities at any given moment, and granted, he hasn’t been hanging out atop speeding trains any time in the past year (that we know of), but he has recently been photographed running through London as one does while shooting the eighth installment of a popular action franchise.

As you are no doubt aware, Tom is also part of another recently resurrected franchise that could probably use another update, too. In fact, Top Gun 3 was previously confirmed to be happening with Paramount (despite Tom also cutting a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery).

Yes, the Cruise is a busy dude, and everyone knows this, but that will not stop people from wondering whether he will step back into fighter-pilot form after Top Gun: Maverick broke box-office records for over a year. Surely, they cannot make a third film without Tom, and as producer Jerry Bruckheimer (who is currently promoting Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare) has confirmed to Screenrant, never fear, but it might take awhile to happen:

“It will be Tom Cruise. Tom is amazing. We spent time with him. We have a story. Joe Kosinski had a wonderful story idea for it, and he (Tom Cruise) said I really like that, so we’re developing it. But you never know when it’s going to get made because Tom is so busy. He’s doing Mission: Impossible right now, he’s got a picture after it. Hopefully, we’ll get a screenplay that he loves, and we’ll be back in the air again.”

Perhaps Tom can squeeze in his aerial stunts in between going for that elusive Oscar with an auteur director. The same goes for time spent updating his coconut cake list. Hopefully, the dude also sleeps, occasionally.

(Via Screenrant)