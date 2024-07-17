It’s never too late to get an education. In fact, more people should consider sharpening up on those skills later in life, especially actors. Those streaming gigs won’t last forever! Time to brush up on your times tables and learn some real skills, aside from just crying on cue and winning awards.

Glen Powell is the movie star of the summer, but he also knows how important an education is, so he has decided to finish his college degree at the University of Texas at Austin over Zoom. “I’m not going to be sitting in a class with other students on the regular,” Powell told IndieWire. Even though he won’t be in the class, he will still be doing assignments and the work.

“I’m obviously going to be coming in, Zooming in for classes and whatnot, but I have to be back for the proctored exams,” Powell explained. “I’m basically going to be coming back because I have to finish up, but I’m going to be shooting The Running Man in the fall. So I’m going to be in London, but I am going to be going back for proctored exams. So, they’re letting me figure it out [with] distance learning.” The degree, as he previously mentioned, is in Spanish and Early American History.

When he’s not studying history textbooks, Powell will work on The Running Man remake with director Edgar Wright. “Edgar has been very nice about letting me finish my degree in the middle of his massive movie,” he said. “The world that Edgar’s developed on this thing is just outrageous. It’s so good. And really, we’re just both such big fans of the Stephen King book, and it’s going to be a great character. I’m so fired up about it.”

Eventually, Powell can take this degree and become a teacher who moonlights as an FBI agent. That will be some full circle stuff.

(Via IndieWire)