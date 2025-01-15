How Long Will ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Be?

Marvel Studios is attempting to return to blockbusters status this year with two tentpoles, Thunderbolts* (in May) and Captain America: Brave New World (in February). This follows a period where the MCU has taken a breather from cranking out several movies and TV shows each year after audiences appeared to be burned out on superhero tales. That’s a far cry from 2019, when Chris Evans told the Avengers to assemble against Thanos, but it’s now Anthony Mackie’s turn to formally take the shield after the U.S. government finally made the right decision in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier finale. How long can you expect to be in theaters for Captain America: Brave New World?

The good news (for those who do not enjoy sitting in theaters for three hours including trailers) is that this appears to be the shortest Cap movie yet. Via Comicbook, Discussing Film reports that Brave New World arrives with a 1 hour, 58 minute runtime.

In comparison, Captain America ran 2 hours, 4 minutes; Captain America: The Winter Soldier carried on for 2 hours, 16 minutes; and Captain America: Civil War told its story in 2 hours, 28 minutes.

Brave New World will co-star Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Ross/Red Hulk, but there has been no indication that Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier will pop in for a visit. In other words, Cap might be flying solo, and the trailer also omitted any mention of the Power Broker, who was a pivotal reveal at the end of Sam Wilson and Bucky’s Disney+ show. Oh well. From the synopsis:

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters on Feb. 14.