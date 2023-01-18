After gaining a cult-like status thanks to his brief tenure crafting the DC Extended Universe, Zack Snyder is getting ready to drop his first attempt at a massive sci-fi epic with Rebel Moon. The director continues to share a warm relationship with Netflix, which is footing the bill for the intergalactic tale that stems from Snyder’s dream of directing a Star Wars movie. In true George Lucas-style, he realized that he doesn’t need permission to make his own sci-fi adventure and quickly went to work crafting his own space-faring tale. Here’s what we know so far about Rebel Moon:

Release Date Rebel Moon will hit Netflix on December 22, 2023. Giving the film a prime holiday release is a definite sign of confidence from Netflix, which also saved Rian Johnson’s smash shit, Glass Onion, for the 2022 holiday season. Cast As always, Zack Snyder knows how to stack a film with a talent. Anchoring the film is Sofia Boutella, who will play a young woman attempting to gather allies to stop the forces of Ed Skrein‘s Regent Balisarius. Charlie Hunnam and Ray Fisher are also along for the ride in unknown roles. (Although, we do know that Hunnam will be dishing out lots of action as he reportedly “destroyed his back” prepping for Rebel Moon.) Djimon Hounsou, Jena Malone, Corey Stoll, Ed Skrein, Anthony Hopkins, and Cary Elwes round out the rest of the cast.