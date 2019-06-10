Columbia Pictures

As fans of ‘busting realize, Jason Reitman working on a Ghostbusters movie that ignores the last one, which is probably why unofficial Ghostbusters 3 title seems to be sticking. Over the weekend, Entertainment Weekly reported that the original cast (other than the late Harold Ramis) has read the script, and Bill Murray recently stated that he’d be down to appear in the project while Sigourney Weaver has already climbed aboard. Well, Jason Reitman is now building more anticipation and appears to be more forthcoming about this secretive project than he was a few months ago. At this weekend’s Ghostbusters Fan Fest in LA, he released some lost footage from the first movie, and he hinted at possible future plans for said footage. Via /Film:

“[W]e found something kind of extraordinary. We went to Sony, and we said, ‘We’d really love to get back into the original dailies from 1984. Do you still have them?’ And we found them. They were in a mine in Kansas, and we shipped the boxes to Burbank. And we’ve been going through the footage for reasons I cannot tell you, but along the way we found some really cool stuff.”

What are these “reasons I cannot tell you”? Perhaps Reitman’s attempting to piece together some voice snippets to somehow bring Egon back into the mix after Ramis’ death, and maybe that’ll be in apparition or voice form.

Reitman proceeded to air five previously unseen sequences for the crowd, and they went over well. The first one, which starts at 1:20 below, sees the ‘Busters roasting Walter Peck (the man who “has no d*ck,” according to Murray’s Peter Venkman) even more than we saw in the movie. The other sequences appear shortly after the 5, 13, 18, and 20-minute marks. Again, Reitman is staying mum on whether this particular footage will find a future use or if there’s even bigger unearthed gems to come. Watch them below, courtesy of /Film.

Ghostbusters 3 is currently planned to arrive on July 10th, 2020.