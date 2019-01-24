Can’t be living in the past, man. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/zL2CLYhGAM — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) January 24, 2019

Jeff Bridges is the Dude, now and forever, and it wouldn’t be The Big Lebowski 2 without him. He’s game for a sequel, too. When asked about John Turturro’s Jesus-centric movie, Bridges said, “I think it’s a great idea. Yeah, it might be fun playing a little cameo as the Dude. I’m hoping they make a little Lebowski [sequel] because it’s all set up. I impregnated Maude. As the Stranger says, ‘There’s a little Lebowski on the way,’ you know?” The Coen Brothers have since stomped out (not obliged) that idea, but the Dude is returning, sort of.

“Can’t be living in the past, man. Stay tuned,” Bridges tweeted with a video of The Last Picture Show actor, in character as Jeffrey Lebowski (or the Dude, or Duder, or His Dudeness, or El Duderino), walking into a bar or hotel. To the tune of Bob Dylan’s “The Man in Me,” he laughs, then a date comes on screen: February 3. That’s the night of Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams (the Dude is obviously rooting for the Rams), so it’s safe to assume this spot is teasing a commercial, not a sequel. Think back to last year’s weird Crocodile Dundee not-reboot with Danny McBride.

Or maybe f*ck it, he’s just going bowling. We’ll find out soon enough.