John Turturro Wants To Reprise His ‘Big Lebowski’ Role As The Jesus In A New Film Next Year

John Turturro was honored at the Taormina Film Festival over the weekend, and a Q&A session led to a quote that could mean good news for fans of The Big Lebowski and its fantastically flamboyant pederast, Jesus “The Jesus” Quintana. From The Hollywood Reporter:
Actor John Turturro, who played the colorful bowler named Jesus in The Big Lebowski, told a master class Saturday that — assuming he can get legal clearance — he’d like to reprise that role in a new film next year.
“If I can get the permission I need, I’d like to return to that role,” he said to loud applause.
The idea of a Jesus spinoff/sequel/whatever has been kicked around for years, almost exclusively by Turturro, but this is the first time the man behind the role has stamped a timetable on his ambition. As far back as 2008, Turturro was outlining his idea for a Jesus film in a Rolling Stone article celebrating the film’s 10th anniversary (“Ten-year-olds, Dude.”). The concept was, um, not good:
Recently, [John] Turturro has been discussing the possibility of a Lebowski sequel with the Coens, starring Jesus. “We’ve been talking about it for a while,” Turturro says. “Even if they wouldn’t do it, they could just write it, and then I’ll do it.” The story is simple: Jesus gets out of jail and lands a job as a bus driver for a girls’ high school volleyball team. “The movie will be about him dealing with his demons,” Turturro says. “It will be like a combination of Rocky and The Bad News Bears. At the very least we’d have to have a Dude cameo.”
Yikes. The idea was so bad, the Coens couldn’t even remember it when they were forced to (yet again) shoot down sequel talk last year:
“John Turturro, who wants it, talks to us incessantly about doing a sequel about his (bowler) character Jesus,” Ethan Coen said.
“He even has the story worked out, which he’s pitched to us a few times, but I can’t really remember it… No, I don’t see it in our future.”
Joel Coen was even firmer: “I don’t think it’s going to happen … I just don’t like sequels.”
So there you have it. Unless something has changed the Coens’ collective mind — Turturro being pimped out by Woody Allen probably didn’t do the trick — it’s unlikely that anything will come of Turturro’s talk.
Which is probably for the best. Nothing this beautiful should ever run the risk of being tainted:
So you’re saying you don’t want him to fuck with the Jesus?
I don’t know if I want a full movie of a pedophile creeper.
8 year-olds Dude.
I got buddies who died face down in the muck so you and I could enjoy this none family movie! No sequel, no spin off just fuck off and leave this the fuck alone, man!
In Nam of course.
Fucking Quintana, man. That creep can roll.
In all honesty, if the Coens were on board I would be fine with this, but they aren’t, so I’m not.
Dios mio man.
Does Jesus get pimped out by Andrew Dice Clay to Monica Bellucci and Helen Mirren? (Just doin’ my Mad Libs here.)
This can’t happen cause no one fucks with the Jesus.