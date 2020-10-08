To many people’s surprise, the 2020 Vice Presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris turned out to be… entertaining? Yes. The American people are so stressed out that Pence’s grody “pink eye” became a huge topic of conversation before that massive fly (literally) invaded his headspace, which allowed Joe Biden’s campaign to troll like bosses. The Fly felt like a stress-relieving balm after so much of, well, 2020, and people would like to keep that feeling alive.

The man who can keep it going, of course, would be the star of David Cronenberg’s The Fly (1986): Jeff Goldblum. The Jurassic Park star soon began to trend heavily, which led to this recirculated clip of him “finding out” the news that he “won the #VPDebate” (it’s actually footage from the D23 red carpet, where he was the last to find out about the Marvel Studios-Sony Spider-Man divorce). It’s satisfying stuff.

Jeff Goldblum finding out he accidentally won the #VPDebate: pic.twitter.com/kBH6YzEqvE — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) October 8, 2020

Bob Saget chimed in with a dad joke about The Fly getting its own Netflix show.

The Fly just got a show on Netflix. Jeff Goldblum to voice. — bob saget (@bobsaget) October 8, 2020

Given that SNL returned to the studio last week, debate viewers soon began to demand that Lorne Michaels seize the opportunity and extend an invite for, say, a cold-open appearance. Last week’s ratings bump could only continue as a result.

If SNL doesn't get Jeff Goldblum to be the fly, they will have failed. — D.J. Short (@djshort) October 8, 2020

If SNL doesn’t get Jeff Goldblum to play the fly in this week’s episode, they’re missing a massive opportunity. — Lauren Ash (@lauren_ash) October 8, 2020

Jeff Goldblum reading the text from Lorne Michaels asking if he's available to play the fly during the cold open on Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/TRTQVoZsXY — LenaForCongress (@LenaForCongress) October 8, 2020

SNL better be placing a call to Jeff Goldblum 👏🏾 right👏🏾 now. #Debates2020 #thefly — 💀🎃Briahna Joy Co-pay 🕸👻 (@briebriejoy) October 8, 2020

Of course, someone started to spread the rumor that the deal had already been sealed.

This just in…

Jeff Goldblum has been confirmed to play The Fly on SNL#VPDebate #TheFly #PenceFly pic.twitter.com/6RGG2GsysO — Russell Hartness (@RussellHartness) October 8, 2020

Cronenberg references on Twitter aren’t something you see every day, but they’re welcome.

I haven’t loved a fly this much since David Cronenberg turned Jeff Goldblum into one. — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) October 8, 2020

Kamala Harris, Mike Pence and special guest, Jeff Goldblum pic.twitter.com/8TCMzI5KrC — Emily Osment (@EmilyOsment) October 8, 2020

Who can photoshop Jeff Goldblum’s face on Pence’s hair? — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) October 8, 2020

However, perhaps this Jurassic Park reference said it best, though.