Chris Pratt might have moved on from his dinosaur days for a quiet life of plumbing-related adventures, but that doesn’t mean the dinosaurs have moved on from the humans. The new Jurassic World movie is currently shaping up to bring the franchise back to the screen with a whole new set of unsuspecting humans who have no idea how to deal with dinosaurs.

Jurassic World: Rebirth is the upcoming continuation of the franchise. The film will pick up five years following the events of Jurassic World Dominion when “the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs.” This makes cohabitating with the creatures pretty tough. But, like the rest of the movies in the franchise, we know that life always finds a way!

The synopsis continues: “Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.” The official Jurassic World social media accounts shared some images of the upcoming film.

Universal has also given some backstory to the new group of dino hunters. Jurassic superfan Scarlett Johansson plays a covert operation expert, Zora Bennett, who has been hired to lead the team extracting DNA from a group of dangerous dinos. Mahershala Ali plays Zora’s partner Duncan, while Jonathan Bailey plays a paleontologist named Henry. The group encounter a crew of civilians who are stranded after their boat was capsized due to dinosaur activity and they are forced to come “face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.”

If we can keep this up, maybe Godzilla, Kong and a T-Rex will all meet up to take on a Xenomorph or something. Just to see what happens!

Jurassic World Rebirth is scheduled to premiere on July 2, 2025.