If David Koepp retired after writing the screenplay for cult favorite Death Becomes Her, he would still be notable. But he went on to write or co-write The Paper, Mission: Impossible, Panic Room, Spider-Man, and, well, he also directed Johnny Depp in the dreadful Mortdecai. But don’t hold that against the guy who wrote Jurassic Park. He also penned the inferior-but-fun sequel, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and now he’s reportedly returning to — dramatic pause — Jurassic Park [thunderous John Williams score begins playing].

Universal Studios is “deep into the development of an all-new Jurassic World movie and has David Koepp back at the keyboard,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. The script is far enough along that a 2025 release date is possible. That would be three years since Jurassic World Dominion, the underwhelming conclusion to the trilogy that peaked with Jimmy Buffett’s cameo. No casting information is available, so we’ll just have to wait and see if they got Blue back.

Back in 2020, Koepp told Uproxx about what it’s like having written some of the most successful movies of all time. “Whenever something worked and people like it and go see it and say decent things about it,” he said, “I always think, ‘Well, that gives me another 18 months in Hollywood. So I better make the most of it.’ Because there are tons of people who have stories to tell, and you better keep telling good or interesting or daring ones or get out of the way so they can tell theirs.”

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)