Both dragons and giant lizards might be having a moment lately, but in 2025, dinosaurs will be making a comeback! Again!

It was announced earlier this year that another Jurassic Park movie is on the way, just two years after Jurassic World Dominion rounded out the rebooted series. Life…..always finds a way. Just like movies.

David Koepp, the original screenwriter of the first three flicks, is set to pen the currently untitled sequel. The Fall Guy‘s David Leitch was initially in talks to direct, but he was replaced with Gareth Edwards, director of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and 2014’s Godzilla remake, so he definitely knows how to direct a big, scaly guy looking menacing on screen.

Edwards told Collider that he dropped everything to join the movie. “I was about to take a break and I started writing my next idea for a film and this is the only movie that would make me drop everything like a stone and dive right in,” he said, adding, “to work with Frank Marshall and Universal and David Koepp, who’s writing the script, I think they’re all legends. So I’m just very excited.”

Steven Spielberg will still serve as executive producer, because he really did bring dinosaurs to an entire generation of moviegoers. Here is everything else we know about the upcoming installment.