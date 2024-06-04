Both dragons and giant lizards might be having a moment lately, but in 2025, dinosaurs will be making a comeback! Again!
It was announced earlier this year that another Jurassic Park movie is on the way, just two years after Jurassic World Dominion rounded out the rebooted series. Life…..always finds a way. Just like movies.
David Koepp, the original screenwriter of the first three flicks, is set to pen the currently untitled sequel. The Fall Guy‘s David Leitch was initially in talks to direct, but he was replaced with Gareth Edwards, director of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and 2014’s Godzilla remake, so he definitely knows how to direct a big, scaly guy looking menacing on screen.
Edwards told Collider that he dropped everything to join the movie. “I was about to take a break and I started writing my next idea for a film and this is the only movie that would make me drop everything like a stone and dive right in,” he said, adding, “to work with Frank Marshall and Universal and David Koepp, who’s writing the script, I think they’re all legends. So I’m just very excited.”
Steven Spielberg will still serve as executive producer, because he really did bring dinosaurs to an entire generation of moviegoers. Here is everything else we know about the upcoming installment.
Plot
The plot is being kept under wraps, but we can make some assumptions! First: there will definitely be dinosaurs somewhere in the story. That is a given.
Aside from that, we don’t really know where the story will shape up. It’s possible that the new installment will continue where Jurassic World: Dominion left off in 2022 now that dinos and humans co-exist. Or, the entire story could be rebooted and remade using the original novel as a guideline. We likely won’t know for a while.
In 2022, Producer Frank Marshall told Slash Film that there are many places that the story can develop from here. “We obviously want to make quality, good movies with great storytelling, great writers and directors, but we’re definitely looking to do more in the Jurassic World.”
Cast
The Hollywood Reporter first reported that Scarlett Johanson is in talks to lead the film, though it has yet to be officially confirmed. Oscar winner Mahershala Ali is also eying a role in the franchise. Meanwhile, Bridgerton breakout star Jonathan Bailey is reportedly attached to star, along with Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Rupert Friend. And a bunch of dinosaurs, hopefully.
Since there will be a whole new crew of dino hunters, it doesn’t seem like any of the original Jurassic Park icons will return. Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Chris Pratt, and Bryce Dallas Howard are not expected to reprise their roles in the upcoming sequel, though things can always change if Jeff Goldblum becomes too tired of doing all of those Apartment.com ads.
Release Date
Right now, the expected release date for the upcoming Jurassic Park is July 2nd, 2025, which feels quick. Filming is slated to take place this summer in Malta and early fall in London. Barring any complications or delays, it could be the blockbuster hit of next summer.
Trailer
There is no trailer just yet, but you can check out the animated series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory now on Netflix.