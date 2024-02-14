It’s been almost two years since Keanu Reeves confirmed that a Constantine sequel is in the works, but the man sure has been busy since then, so it would be pretty understandable if he had forgotten. Just last year alone, Reeves released an album, starred in John Wick 4, and was even crowned the Puppy King, an incredibly rare honor. But he has promised fans he is not giving up on Constantine because that would be a sin.

The film, based on DC’s Hellblazer comics, followed John Constantine, an occult expert who can travel between Earth and Hell. Even though Reeves has been moonlighting as an angel on Aziz Ansari’s latest flick, the Constantine sequel has not yet started production. Still, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura is hopeful that the sequel will move forward.

“I hope it does, because it’s a great character,” di Bonaventura recently told ComicBook.com. “Great in comic books, and it was great making that first movie. It’s such an alternative kind of character,” he said. He then compared the character to Madame Web, if you can believe it, adding, “It’s what really attracted me to Madame Web, was the singularity of the character, that idea that she is going to become blind and that she is going to become this other thing was really attractive.” Even though the producer was “attracted” to the concept of Madame Web, many weren’t.

On the other hand, the people have been begging for a Constantine reboot, so it’s more likely to happen. Even if we have to get through a few more Madame Webs to get there.

